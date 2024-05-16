The Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed on Thursday that the cumulative voter turnout across the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections stood at approximately 66.95 per cent. In a statement, the ECI disclosed that around 451 million individuals had cast their votes during these initial phases of the ongoing general elections.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases from April 19th to June 1st, witnessed a substantial voter participation rate. The first phase, conducted on April 19th, recorded a turnout of 66.14 per cent, followed by 66.71 per cent in the second phase on April 26th, 65.68 per cent in the third phase on May 7th, and 67.25 per cent in the fourth phase on May 13th.

To encourage greater voter engagement, the ECI undertook various initiatives aimed at motivating citizens to exercise their franchise. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, instructed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of states conducting polls in the upcoming phases to ensure the timely distribution of voter information slips and to enhance outreach efforts.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration in voter awareness programs, Kumar highlighted the proactive involvement of institutions, influencers, and celebrities in promoting voter participation. Telecom service providers such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Bharti Airtel Limited, Jio Telecommunication, and Vodafone-Idea Ltd have been engaged in reaching out to mobile users through various channels, including SMS, calls, RCS messaging, and WhatsApp alerts, urging them to vote.

Additionally, the ECI collaborated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to raise voter awareness during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Voter awareness messages and songs were played at different stadiums throughout the IPL season, underscoring the significance of electoral participation.

As the general elections progress, the ECI urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right in the remaining three phases. The commission's efforts aim to ensure maximum participation and uphold the democratic ethos of the nation.