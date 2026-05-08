ECI publishes 2026 Assembly Poll data for 830 constituencies within 72 hours

The Election Commission of India has published Index Cards and Statistical Reports for the General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and bye-elections 2026 on its ECINET platform, covering all 830 assembly constituencies that went to polls.



According to the Commission, the election data was made public within a record 72 hours of the declaration of results, marking the fastest release of such reports in the poll body's history. The move is aimed at improving transparency, accessibility, and faster dissemination of election-related data.



The Index Cards include constituency-wise details such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise performance, and candidate-wise vote share. In addition, the Commission has released 14 Statistical Reports containing data on voter turnout, polling stations, gender-wise participation, party-wise vote share, and constituency-level results.



Election officials said the digital integration through ECINET has significantly reduced the time required for compiling and publishing poll data, a process that earlier took several weeks or even months due to manual entries.



The Commission also said the reports have been released as part of its broader efforts to promote transparency and make election data easily accessible to researchers, academic institutions, and the public. Re-polling, however, remains scheduled for 144-Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal on May 21.