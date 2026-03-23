ECI rolls out digital vouchers for free airtime ahead of assembly polls

Election authorities have allocated digital vouchers to recognised national and state political parties, granting free broadcast and telecast slots on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said the initiative has been implemented under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with the process now fully digitised. “Digital time vouchers have been issued through the IT platform to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT,” the Commission noted.

Each party will receive a base allocation of 45 minutes on both Doordarshan and AIR, distributed across regional networks. Additional airtime will be provided based on past electoral performance, giving established parties a relative advantage.

Broadcasts will begin once the list of contesting candidates is finalised and will continue until two days before polling in each phase. The ECI said scheduling will follow a transparent process: “The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots at the State/UT level” in the presence of party representatives and officials.

Political parties must submit recordings and transcripts beforehand to ensure compliance with technical and regulatory norms. “Political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines,” the ECI said, adding that recordings may be produced in certified studios or at Doordarshan and AIR centres.

Alongside individual party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati will host up to two panel discussions or debates, where each eligible party can nominate a representative. These programmes will be moderated by an approved coordinator.

The announcement comes after the ECI declared the poll schedule for the five regions. Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will vote on April 9, while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23, with West Bengal holding an additional phase on April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.