The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern rebuke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for what it termed as "aggression on vitals of live election operations" amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The ECI condemned Kharge's statements, labeling them as baseless and potentially disruptive to the electoral process.

In a statement released today, the ECI addressed Kharge's allegations concerning the release of voter turnout data in the midst of the ongoing polls. The Commission asserted that such claims are designed to sow confusion, misdirection, and impediments in the conduct of free and fair elections. Furthermore, the ECI emphasized that such utterances could have a detrimental impact on voter participation and could demoralize the extensive election machinery operating across states.