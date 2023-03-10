The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the Delhi residence of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on March 10, as part of the ongoing investigation of the 'Land for Jobs' scam. The ED also conducted searches at several other locations in Delhi, the National Capital Region, and Bihar, including the premises of former Railway Minister's three daughters and other RJD leaders.

The 'Land for Jobs' scam involves the alleged bribe of land parcels given by candidates in return for jobs in the railways. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi are the prime accused in the case. In the corruption case, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused have been summoned on March 15, officials said.

The ED's search comes after the CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad in connection with the case. The CBI investigation from the accused minister ran for nearly five hours in two sessions on March 7. Lalu's wife was questioned by the CBI at her Patna residence on March 6.

Lalu Prasad and other accused in the case have been summoned by a Delhi court to appear before the court on March 15. As of now, the investigation agency has arrested three people in connection with the case, Bhola Yadav, who was an officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad during his tenure as Railway Minister, Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee, and Dhramendra Rai, another employee.

The CBI has alleged that Lalu Prasad and some of his family members had received plots of land as bribes for jobs at the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 when he was the Railway Minister. The agency had also carried out searches at nearly two dozen locations in August last year in connection with the probe.