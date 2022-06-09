The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday extended Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s custody till June 13 (Monday).

Satyendra Jain was produced before Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi today.

Jain has been in ED custody since May 30 in connection with an alleged money laundering case. In 2015-2016, the ED said the minister was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm. After a few hours of interrogation, the minister was arrested and put into custody under criminal portions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Specifically, the ED collected several damning documents and digital recordings during the operations on June 7.

The total movable assets were taken from a "unexplained source" and "discovered to be hidden" in the raided locations, according to the ED.

Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his collaborators and other persons who had either directly or indirectly supported him or participated in the money laundering activities had their assets seized.

The people who assisted Jain in the money laundering have been identified as Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust, said the ED.

The federal agency's separate teams had carried out the searches at six places in Delhi, including the residence of Jain, and one in Gurugram since morning.