The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken legal action against former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, filing a complaint under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint, lodged on the 19th of February, was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Ranchi. This move comes in response to Soren's alleged deliberate disregard of multiple summons issued by the investigative agency.

Earlier on February 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made remarks suggesting a political dimension to Soren's situation. Kejriwal stated that if Soren had aligned himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he would not be facing incarceration. This statement came after a telephonic conversation between Kejriwal and Soren's wife, Kalpana Murmu Soren, who expressed gratitude for Kejriwal's support during these challenging times.

In a social media post, Kalpana Murmu Soren emphasized the need for unity against what she termed as the "conspiracy" of the BJP. She highlighted concerns about the erosion of democracy in Jharkhand and other non-BJP ruled states, calling for collective action to counter the perceived threat.

Responding to Kalpana Murmu Soren's post, Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his support for Hemant Soren, praising his integrity and resilience in the face of adversity. Kejriwal emphasized that Soren's commitment to truth and justice had led to his current predicament, contrasting it with the potential avoidance of legal troubles had he aligned with the BJP.