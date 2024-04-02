The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the alleged cash-for-query scandal involving Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, filing a second money laundering case against her, sources revealed.

This latest legal development adds to Moitra's mounting legal challenges, with the first case already linked to discrepancies in a foreign exchange contravention. Despite three summons issued by the ED, Moitra has yet to appear before investigators in response to the initial case.

The recent move by the ED comes in the wake of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Moitra, following directives from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The investigation stems from allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, who accused Moitra of exchanging parliamentary questions for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra, a former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), has consistently denied all charges leveled against her. However, the Lokpal found the allegations against her to be "extremely serious in nature" and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Despite her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December last year due to "unethical conduct," Moitra remains undeterred, challenging her expulsion in the Supreme Court and gearing up for the upcoming general elections as the TMC's candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Moitra has further deepened with allegations of compromising national security for monetary gains, raising concerns about the integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

In response to these developments, Moitra has maintained her innocence, attributing the accusations to political vendettas and asserting her commitment to transparency and accountability.