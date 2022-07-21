Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, joined the investigation today. She arrived at the probe agency’s headquarters a little after noon and was accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to stay in the 'Pravartan Bhawan' headquarters of the agency, away from the questioning room, so that in case of a health issue she can be with her mother and provide her medicines. Ahead of her appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire over 1 km stretch between Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office even as traffic restrictions have been enforced around the area. The party has slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and called it a "political vendetta".

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest near Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati against Sonia Gandhi’s appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday on the National Herald case.

The Congress workers tried to break the barricades while security officials drag the workers to detain them. Party leader Ankita Dutta, Bhupen Bora are among other leaders who have been detained during the protest.

Earlier in June, the ED had accepted Sonia Gandhi's written request seeking deferment of summons. Sonia had written to the probe agency seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid-19 and a lung infection.

The congress president was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 18. She was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications on June 12.