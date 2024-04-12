In a significant development in the ongoing battle against corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kolkata-I division has made substantial strides in the investigation of the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, marking it as the second most prominent corruption case in West Bengal's recent history.

According to official statements released by the Enforcement Directorate, assets with a book value of Rs. 50.47 crores have been attached, with their present market value surpassing a staggering Rs. 150 crores. These seized assets comprise 48 immoveable properties, two hotels, and residential houses belonging to key figures such as Jyoti Priya Mallick, along with a slew of 'Benami Properties'.