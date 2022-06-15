The ED questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second day in a row on Tuesday in the National Herald money-laundering case, with the grand old party accusing the agency of pursuing vendetta politics against opposition figures.

Around 11:05 a.m., Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi.

Officials said his questioning began at 11:30 a.m. after some legal formalities were completed. At roughly 3:30 p.m., Gandhi took a break for almost an hour and went home after a four-hour session. Around 4:30 p.m., he returned to the questioning.

He was interrogated for over 10 hours on Monday as part of the ED’s investigation into money laundering accusations related to the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress demonstrations for “celebrating corruption” in the form of protests. Several other parts in the country saw similar dramatic scenes and demonstrations.