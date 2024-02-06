The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of searches on February 6, targeting premises associated with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and individuals connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The enforcement agency swooped in on a total of 12 locations spread across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the probe. Among those under scrutiny were the residences and offices of Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Kejriwal's personal secretary, and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) member Shalabh Kumar, alongside others affiliated with the AAP.

The raids extended to the home of AAP treasurer and Rajya Sabha member, ND Gupta, adding another dimension to the unfolding investigation.

The focus of the ED's inquiry revolves around alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board, a matter that has drawn attention from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

According to the FIR filed by the CBI, officials at the DJB purportedly favored a particular firm, granting it "undue advantage" in securing a lucrative contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters. The company in question is accused of clinching contracts worth Rs 38 crore through fraudulent means, allegedly submitting forged documents to secure the bids.