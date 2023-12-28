The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on December 28 targeting nine locations across Kolkata in connection with an alleged teachers' recruitment scam. The simultaneous operations, conducted by nine teams of ED officers, focused on offices and residences situated in prominent areas such as Burrabazar, Kakurgachi, and EM Bypass.

A senior ED official disclosed that the raids were a crucial part of the ongoing investigation into the primary school jobs scam. The targeted individuals are suspected to have played a role in money laundering related to the illicit recruitment process. The ED teams were specifically searching for documents and bank records that could provide critical evidence in unraveling the depth of the scam.

The search operations were set in motion early morning on December 28, prompted by a tip-off from an individual already in custody in connection with another ED probe involving a cow smuggling scam. The raids aimed to uncover the intricate network of individuals and entities involved in the alleged manipulation of the recruitment system.

The ED official emphasized, "This is related to our investigation of the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for documents and other bank records to establish the flow of funds and the extent of their involvement."