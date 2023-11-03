The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations on November 2, spanning 13 locations in Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh. These raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 [PMLA], targeting Aam Aadmi Party leader Raaj Kumar Anand, who also serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Delhi, along with other associated individuals and entities, according to an official statement from the ED.

During the search operations, investigators unearthed a trove of evidence connecting Raaj Kumar Anand and his associates to unaccounted business investments and hawala payments sent to China during the year 2023. Cash amounting to Rs. 74 lakh was seized, alongside various incriminating documents and digital records.

The ED has not disclosed specific details regarding the exact nature of these investments or the purpose of the hawala transactions. However, sources close to the investigation suggest that the findings indicate a potential nexus between the accused and international money transfers.