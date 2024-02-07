The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at over a dozen locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand on 7 February, in connection with an alleged forest scam case.

The case is linked to Harak Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand Minister, as per news agency ANI citing sources. The searches were conducted across various premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Chandigarh. Besides Rawat, several others were also raided in a large-scale crackdown.

The ED's action is reportedly linked to an alleged forest land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), particularly concerning alleged unlawful activities in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The Vigilance Department had also taken action against Rawat in August last year. Prior to the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Rawat left the BJP and joined the Congress.

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