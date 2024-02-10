The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at six properties associated with Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy on Saturday.

The properties include Reddy's residences in Ballari and Bengaluru, his office in Chennai, his father's office, and his uncle Pratha Reddy's residence and office.

The operation at his Ballari residence started at 6.30 am by a team from Bengaluru. Reddy's family is involved in the granite quarry business in Koppal district and Ongole district in Andhra Pradesh. The ED has also raided his Bengaluru residence and Chennai office.

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