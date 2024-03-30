Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot faced interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case related to the now-defunct excise policy in the capital.

Gahlot, a 49-year-old AAP MLA representing Najafgarh, occupies significant positions in the Delhi government as the Transport, Home, and Law Minister under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal himself has been apprehended by the federal agency in connection with the same case.

Arriving at the ED's central Delhi office at approximately 11:30 am Gahlot was prepared to furnish his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources intimate that Gahlot is expected to be probed regarding his role in formulating the excise policy, given his involvement in the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with crafting and executing the new liquor scheme for 2021-22. Allegations suggest leaks within this policy to the "South Group" liquor lobby allegedly linked to kickbacks provided to the AAP and its leaders.

The ED has raised concerns about Gahlot's management of a single SIM number, citing reports of its International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) being altered multiple times.

The agency has also highlighted Gahlot's connection with Vijay Nair, the AAP communications in-charge previously apprehended. Notably, Nair resided in a government bungalow allotted to Gahlot, despite the latter's residence in Najafgarh. This discrepancy has been labeled as a "criminal breach of trust," prompting the ED to call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.