The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 21 in connection with the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi was given four weeks' time which ends on July 22.

Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 by the agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalization on account of Covid-19 and a lung infection."

The Congress president was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 18. She was admitted to hospital with Covid complications on June 12.

The Congress president was first issued the notice for appearance on June 8 but after she reported positive for Covid, the summons for June 23 was issued.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.

The National Herald matter came to the fore when former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the Delhi High Court accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of land grabbing and misappropriating funds worth thousands of crores of Rupees.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

The ED probe in the case began in 2014. It started the investigations to verify the allegations of money laundering.