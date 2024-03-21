An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team descended upon the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, mere hours after the Delhi High Court declined to offer any safeguard against coercive action in the ongoing liquor probe. The High Court's decision not to grant relief was followed swiftly by ED officials arriving at Kejriwal's doorstep, accompanied by a heavy police presence that barricaded the surrounding roads and restricted access to the premises.

While ED officials initially stated that they were there to serve the Chief Minister a summons pertaining to the case, reports emerged suggesting that a search warrant was also in their possession, indicating a potential raid underway at Kejriwal's residence. Speculation swirled that Kejriwal might face interrogation as he had previously avoided multiple summons issued by the agency.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed concern over the situation, remarking, "It seems like there is a raid going on in Kejriwal's residence." Bharadwaj's attempts to enter the premises were thwarted by authorities.

During the court hearing on Thursday, questions were raised about Kejriwal's failure to seek anticipatory bail from the lower court if he anticipated arrest. The bench pointedly questioned the Chief Minister's absence from summons, emphasizing the need for legal recourse if apprehensions existed.

The case under scrutiny pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering associated with the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, subsequently annulled. Notably, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the same case.