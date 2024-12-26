The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a large-scale human trafficking network involving 262 Canadian colleges and two Indian entities. The investigation revealed that these colleges had agreements facilitating fraudulent admissions, allegedly aiding illegal migration to the United States.

According to the ED, 112 Canadian colleges collaborated with one Indian entity, while over 150 worked with another. The network reportedly involved approximately 1,700 agents and partners in Gujarat, with another 3,500 spread across India, of which about 800 remain active.

This breakthrough stems from the probe into the tragic case of a family from Dingucha village, Gujarat, found dead on the Canada-US border in January 2022. The Ahmedabad Zonal Office of the ED launched its investigation based on an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others.

In December, search operations were conducted at eight locations, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These raids led to the seizure of ₹19 lakh in bank accounts, incriminating documents, digital devices, and two vehicles.

The ED revealed that the accused charged victims ₹55-60 lakh each to facilitate their illegal entry into the US through Canada. Individuals were enrolled in Canadian colleges under false pretenses to obtain student visas. Upon reaching Canada, they crossed the border illegally instead of attending classes. The colleges allegedly refunded fees to the individuals' accounts as part of the scheme.

Further investigation uncovered that one Mumbai-based entity referred around 25,000 students annually to foreign colleges, while a Nagpur-based entity referred over 10,000. These admissions were used as a cover for illegal migration, highlighting the extent of the trafficking operation.

The ED continues to probe the case, aiming to dismantle the network and bring those responsible to justice.