The Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024, citing potential compromises in the examination's integrity. The decision, affecting over 9 lakh candidates who participated in the exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, comes amidst growing concerns over the security and fairness of competitive exams.

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, confirmed the cancellation during a briefing on Thursday, stating, "The Ministry has observed significant indications of a possible compromise in the UGC-NET examination. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we have decided to cancel the exam." He further added that the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

Earlier intelligence inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit raised red flags regarding the exam's integrity shortly after its conclusion. These concerns prompted the Ministry to prioritize transparency and uphold the sanctity of the examination process by opting for cancellation and scheduling a fresh examination at a later date.

The cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 marks a critical juncture amidst controversies surrounding other examinations conducted by the NTA, notably the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical admissions. The NEET-UG results have been marred by allegations of irregularities, including the awarding of grace marks and alleged paper leaks.

In response to the NEET-UG issues, the Ministry of Education has initiated measures to address concerns, including seeking detailed reports from authorities regarding alleged irregularities in exam conduct in specific regions.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, amidst mounting criticism and protests related to NTA-administered exams, assured the public of necessary reforms within the agency. "There is a need for substantial improvements in the National Testing Agency," he acknowledged, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring fairness and accountability in competitive examinations.