Eight former Indian Navy soldiers who have been held in Qatar for more than a year have been sentenced to death by a court there. The Indian government announced that it was shocked by the sentence and promised to investigate all legal avenues to ensure the release of its citizens.

The eight men worked for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private company that supplied training and associated services to Qatar's security services and military forces. Among them were distinguished commanders who had commanded significant Indian vessels. The Qatari authorities repeatedly denied their requests for bail, extending their incarceration.

Commander (retired) Purnendu Tiwari, who is among the detained Indians, served as Al Dahra’s managing director and commanded several warships while serving with the navy.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," it added.

The ministry stressed that they attach high importance to the case and have been following it closely.

“We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” the ministry said, refusing to make any further comment at this juncture due to the confidential nature of the proceedings of the case.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, the eight men have been charged with espionage. Qatari and Indian authorities have never provided details of the charges against the men, who were held in solitary confinement for long spells. The people further said an Indian journalist and his spouse were recently ordered by Qatari authorities to leave the country for reporting on the case.