Eight killed, 43 injured as truck rams tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

Eight people, including two children, lost their lives and 43 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck collided with a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on August 25 morning.

The mishap took place around 2:10 am on National Highway 34 near the Arnia bypass along the Bulandshahr–Aligarh border. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh, the tractor-trolley was transporting 61 pilgrims from Rafatpur village in Kasganj district to the shrine of Jaharpeer in Rajasthan when the truck hit it from behind, overturning the vehicle.

“Eight people have died, while 43 are undergoing treatment, with three reported to be on ventilator support,” SSP Singh confirmed. He added that 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals: 10 admitted to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr District Hospital, and 23 to Kailash Hospital in Khurja. District Magistrate Shruti, along with senior police officials, visited the accident site despite inclement weather and later met the injured at the hospitals to oversee medical arrangements.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver E. U. Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50), and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district. Police confirmed that 12 children were among those injured.

Authorities said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The Haryana-registered truck involved in the collision has been seized, and further legal proceedings are underway.