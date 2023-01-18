The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for assembly elections in three North Eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland at 2.30 pm on January 18.

The ECI stated on Saturday, January 14, that it would "deliver election" in Nagaland as required by the Constitution.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization has said it will not participate in the state election process unless their demand for a separate state made up of the six eastern districts is met, and the Naga civil societies have been demanding a solution to the vexing Naga Political Issue before the election can take place.

The current Nagaland Assembly's term ends on March 12, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

When asked about the dates for the state election, Kumar stated that the commission was receiving feedback from Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, three Northeastern states, and that, in accordance with procedure, they would hold another meeting and announce the dates.

He stated that there is no way to go back, even technologically, on the demand made by political parties to use ballot papers rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs).



Also read : ECI calls all-party meeting in Delhi to discuss Remote Voting Machine on January 16