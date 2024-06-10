The Election Commission announced on June 10 that bypolls for 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states will be held on July 10. This includes four seats in West Bengal. These bypolls are necessitated by vacancies due to the deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

The Assembly seats scheduled for bypolls are Rupauli in Bihar; Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; and Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

The notification for these elections will be issued on June 14. Candidates must file their nomination papers by June 21, with scrutiny of the papers set for June 24. The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26. Voting will take place on July 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 13. The Election Commission has mandated that the bypolls be completed before July 15.