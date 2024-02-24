With Lok Sabha elections not far off, the Election Commission of India has asked state governments to ensure that officials transferred out of a district after serving three years are not posted in another district within the same parliamentary constituency.

The direction comes in light of incidents where officials were posted in adjacent districts within the same constituency, affecting the balance in electoral proceedings.

In its direction on February 24, 2024, the poll watchdog has urged the state governments to strictly enforce the official transfer policy.

"Except for the states/UTs that comprise up to two parliamentary constituencies, all states shall ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same parliamentary constituency," the Election Commission said.

The move aims to prevent officials from creating disturbance in the electoral level-playing field in a bid to achieve a free and fair election process.

The ECI also emphasised that the rule would apply retroactively, including transfers and postings that have already occurred under its purview.

The ECI policy mandates the transfer of officers who have served in their home district or have completed a three-year tenure in a single place. The rule applies to all officials involved in electoral work, either directly or in a supervisory role.

The ECI has always maintained a strict zero-tolerance policy against disrupting electoral fairness.

For instance, during the recent Assembly elections in five states, the commission authorised the transfer of several officials, including senior police officers, to ensure the principles of neutrality, impartiality and fairness.