The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 29 announced the elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states that will be conducted on February 27.

The announcement came via a Press Note titled 'Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024'. The office tenure of 56 Council of States members from 15 states is set to end with their retirement in April 2024.

Uttar Pradesh will see the highest number of retirements with 10 members stepping down on April 2, 2024. Maharashtra and Bihar will have 6 members each retiring on the same day, while West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will each see 5 members retire.

Karnataka and Gujarat will each bid farewell to 4 members on April 2, 2024. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan will each have three members retiring. The retirement dates for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set for April 2, 2024, whereas Odisha and Rajasthan will see retirements on April 3, 2024.

Finally, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will each have one member retiring on April 2, 2024.

Also read : Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Arunachal teacher questions PM Modi over importance of sports and outdoor activities for students