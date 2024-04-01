The Election Commission of India has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

The strong criticism follows their responses to notices concerning alleged breaches of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Commission stated that both Ghosh and Shrinate launched personal attacks, violating the MCC's provisions.

They have been advised to be cautious with their public statements during the election period. The MCC, a guideline set to ensure fair elections, forbids speech or actions that could provoke hate or promote hostility among groups or is disrespectful to women.

The Commission will oversee their election-related communications moving forward. Warning notices have also been sent to BJP national president JP Nadda and his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure their public communications do not breach the poll code.

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