The Election Commission of India (ECI) has addressed concerns over electors in different states having identical Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, clarifying that it does not indicate duplicate or fake voters.

Amid discussions on social media and media reports raising questions about identical EPIC numbers, the ECI issued a statement on Sunday, March 2, explaining that voters can only cast their ballots at their designated polling station in the constituency where they are registered.

The issue stems from past electoral roll management practices. Before the transition to the ERONET platform, various states and union territories assigned EPIC numbers through decentralized and manual processes. This occasionally led to the same alphanumeric series being used across multiple states, creating instances where electors in different regions were assigned identical EPIC numbers.

To resolve this, the ECI has committed to ensuring each voter receives a unique EPIC number. Any duplicate cases will be corrected through the ERONET 2.0 system, which will facilitate the rectification process and prevent similar issues in the future.