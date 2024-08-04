The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly refuted allegations of discrepancies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, labeling the claims as part of a 'false campaign' aimed at undermining the credibility of the polls.

In a statement released on social media platform X, the ECI asserted that certain groups, not including candidates, are attempting to discredit the elections, which it described as the largest and most transparent in history. The poll body emphasized that these attempts are based on comparing the preliminary voter turnout at 7 PM on polling day with the final turnout figures, which are released the following day.

"False campaign is being run by some (other than candidates) in furtherance of design to discredit largest elections ever held in the history of mankind in a most transparent manner involving candidates/ stakeholders at every stage of elections," the ECI posted.

The Commission clarified that comparing the initial approximate turnout figures with the final numbers is misleading, as many polling stations are still processing voters at 7 PM. The official end-of-poll turnout is calculated and made available only after all votes are counted, usually the day after polling ends.

The ECI further highlighted that the legitimate way to contest an electoral outcome is through an Election Petition under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It noted that the number of such petitions has decreased in the 2024 General Elections compared to the 2019 elections.

The controversy arose after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, citing a report by Vote for Democracy (VFD) Maharashtra, called for the ECI to address alleged discrepancies in the voter turnout. The VFD report, released in Mumbai, claimed significant inconsistencies between the votes polled and counted, as well as an unexplained increase in turnout percentages.