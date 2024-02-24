The Election Commission of India has come forward and flagged a fake WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Taking it to its official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ECI shared information about the fake message and also clarified that no dates have been announced so far.

"A fake message is being shared on Whats-app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference," said the ECI in its post on X.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is anticipated to reveal the timetable for the impending parliamentary elections on March 13-14.

Following this announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) will be instituted.



Also Read: ECI likely to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 13-14

ECI teams have so far visited several states and held meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to take stock of the poll preparedness there.

The ECI officials are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, where they are taking a detailed view of the election-related preparations by the state machinery. In the coming week, the ECI will visit Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the full Commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 11-12 to assess the poll preparedness and the security scenario there.

J&K is last on ECI’s schedule to visit different states to take a first-hand view of the situation and issue necessary directions. It is thus believed that the Commission would announce the poll schedule soon after its return from J&K.

It may be recalled that the schedule for the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10, while the dates for the nine-phase 2014 parliamentary polls had been announced on March 5.