Election Commission gives Rahul Gandhi seven days to prove ‘vote theft’ claim or apologise

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a stern ultimatum to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to either substantiate his “vote chori” (vote theft) allegations with an affidavit or issue a public apology within seven days.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said the Commission would consider Gandhi’s charges baseless if he failed to comply.

“An affidavit will have to be given or an apology will have to be made to the country. There is no third option. If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless,” Kumar asserted.

Rejecting accusations of double voting and vote theft, the CEC termed Gandhi’s remarks an “insult to the Constitution” and stressed that such statements undermine the credibility of democratic institutions. He also accused political parties of using the Election Commission as a political weapon.

“When politics is done by targeting the voters of India with the Election Commission as a platform, we want to make it clear that the Commission fearlessly stands like a rock with all voters, poor, rich, elderly, women, and youth, without any discrimination,” Kumar said.

Responding to concerns about alleged double voting, Kumar admitted that some voters had expressed apprehensions but maintained that no concrete evidence was provided. “Neither the Election Commission nor the voters of India are afraid of such false allegations,” he added.

The Election Commission’s remarks came shortly after Rahul Gandhi, while launching his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram, Bihar, questioned why he alone was asked to furnish an affidavit. Gandhi alleged selective treatment, pointing out that no such demand was made from BJP leaders who also made public statements on electoral issues.

“When I held a press conference on vote theft, the Election Commission asked me for an affidavit. But when BJP leaders held a press conference a few days ago, no affidavit was demanded. The Commission says, ‘Submit an affidavit that your data is correct’. This data belongs to the Election Commission itself. Why am I being asked for an affidavit?” Gandhi asked.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, aimed at highlighting alleged electoral irregularities — will traverse over 20 districts in poll-bound Bihar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, joined Gandhi at the launch event.