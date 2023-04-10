The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party, while derecognising the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) as national parties.

According to the criteria set by the ECI, a party must meet certain conditions to be granted national party status, such as securing at least 6 per cent of the valid votes polled in any four or more states at a general election to the Lok Sabha or to the State Legislative Assembly.

The party must also win at least 4 seats in the Lok Sabha from any state or states and win at least 2 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha (i.e. a minimum of 11 seats) from at least three different states. Additionally, the party should be recognised as a state party in at least four states.

The AAP has met these criteria and has been recognised as a national party, joining the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This recognition will give the AAP a national platform and greater visibility in national politics.

On the other hand, the CPI and TMC have lost their national party status due to their failure to meet the criteria. This means that they will now be treated as state parties, with fewer privileges and lesser representation in national politics.