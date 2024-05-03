In a move to combat a slight decline in voter turnout during the initial phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched its most extensive voter awareness and outreach drive to date. The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and his team, is doubling down on efforts to engage citizens in the democratic process.

The turnout in the first two phases of the election stood at 66.14% and 66.71% respectively, slightly lower than the high benchmarks set in 2019. However, the Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance participation in the upcoming phases.

A notable aspect of the campaign has been the collaboration with various public and private sector organizations, as well as celebrities, who have joined hands with the Commission on a pro-bono basis. From cricket stadiums to cinema theatres, from social media platforms to post offices, every avenue is being utilized to disseminate voter awareness messages.

Crucially, the Commission has taken cognizance of the turnout levels in metropolitan cities and is implementing targeted strategies to address urban apathy. Special attention has been given to low turnout constituencies, with tailored interventions under the Turn Out Implementation Plan (TIP).

Furthermore, with phase 3 of the elections approaching, the Commission has proactively engaged with meteorological experts and disaster management agencies to address potential challenges posed by hot weather conditions. Fortunately, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's reports, there are no major concerns regarding heatwaves during phase 3.

Transparency remains a cornerstone of the Commission's work, with voter turnout figures being promptly released after each phase of the polls. Additionally, initiatives like the ECI Voter Turnout app provide stakeholders and the media with access to real-time turnout data.

In a statement, Joint Director Anuj Chandak expressed gratitude to all partners and collaborators for their support towards voter awareness and participation. He emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold the democratic ethos of the nation.