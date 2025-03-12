The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited party presidents and senior leaders of national and state political parties for discussions to further strengthen electoral processes within the legal framework.

Political parties have been asked to submit their suggestions by April 30, 2025, regarding any unresolved electoral issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), as applicable.

In an official letter issued on March 12, the commission expressed its intent to hold direct interactions with political leaders at a mutually convenient time to discuss concerns related to elections. The initiative is part of ECI’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in the electoral process.

Last week, during an ECI conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed CEOs, DEOs, and EROs across all states and Union Territories to regularly engage with political parties, address concerns strictly within the existing legal framework, and submit an Action Taken Report to the Commission by March 31, 2025.

The ECI has urged political parties to proactively participate in these decentralized interactions.

The Commission reaffirmed that elections in India are conducted under a well-established legal structure, including the Representation of the People Act (1950 & 1951), Registration of Electors Rules (1960), Conduct of Election Rules (1961), Supreme Court orders, and ECI’s official guidelines.

All relevant documents and instructions are available on the ECI website for reference.