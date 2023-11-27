The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to the Karnataka government for allegedly placing advertisements in Telangana newspapers, showcasing its achievements. The notice, dated November 27, demands a response from the Karnataka government by 5 pm on November 28.

The Election Commission (EC) took cognizance of the matter after it was brought to their attention by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Commission contends that such advertisements are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the upcoming Telangana elections.

The notice instructs the Karnataka government to elucidate the circumstances that led to the breach of the MCC and to cease any further advertisements immediately. It references an earlier directive from October, emphasizing that non-polling states must obtain necessary approvals from the Commission before publishing advertisements in newspapers circulated in poll-bound states.

Furthermore, the Election Commission questions why disciplinary action has not been taken against the Secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations in Karnataka, who is accused of violating the procedure mandated by the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier today, the Election Commission withdrew permission granted to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana for the disbursement of financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The decision came after a state minister allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by making a public statement on the initiative.