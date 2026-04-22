Election Commission issues notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Mallikarjun Kharge seeking an explanation within 24 hours over remarks in which he allegedly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist”.

In its communication, the poll body stated that it has taken prima facie cognisance of the statement and found it to be in potential violation of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and related instructions issued to political parties and campaigners during elections.

Kharge, who is also a star campaigner of the Indian National Congress for the ongoing election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has been asked to clarify his position within 24 hours from the issuance of the notice.

“Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that Mallikarjun Kharge… has violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and relevant instructions issued by the Commission,” the notice said, referring to specific guidelines outlined in its earlier directions.

The Commission further stated that Kharge has been given an opportunity to present his explanation within the stipulated timeframe. It added that failure to respond within 24 hours would lead to the presumption that he has nothing to say in the matter, following which the Commission would proceed to take an appropriate decision without further reference.





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