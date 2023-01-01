The Election Commission is focusing on 929 polling booths across Tripura, setting a target of 92 per cent voter turnout in the assembly elections due early this year.

These booths recorded a voter turnout of less than 89 per cent, which was the average across 3,328 booths in the 2018 assembly polls.

"To turnaround the relatively low voting percentage in these booths, the EC has launched 'Mission-929'.", Election Commission official said.

Apart from an awareness campaign, poll officials will visit senior citizens and persons with disability, and appeal them to cast their votes.

The Election Commission official said that all requisite arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs and separate queues will be arranged at every polling station to felicitate senior citizens and persons with disability.

"Besides, special security measures will be ensured so that voters can cast their votes. By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it will be possible to achieve the target of 92 per cent turnout during the upcoming elections," official said.

The official said that the EC is also working on 'Mission Zero Poll Violence' to make the assembly elections peaceful.