The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to modify the content of its election campaign song in accordance with the Advertising Codes outlined in the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, and ECI guidelines.

The ECI has instructed the AAP to revise the content of their campaign song to adhere to these regulations and submit the modified version for certification.

Specifically, the ECI has highlighted concerns regarding the phrase "jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge" (We will vote in response to jail), depicting an aggressive crowd holding a photo of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.

The ECI has stated that this phrase casts doubts on the judiciary and is repeated several times in the advertisement, thus violating the provisions of ECI Guidelines and Rule 6(1)(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.

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