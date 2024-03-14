The Election Commission of India (ECI) has complied with the Supreme Court's order to publish the electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. Notably, this disclosure comes a day ahead of the stipulated deadline set by the apex court.

The ECI, as per the directives, unveiled the details received from SBI regarding the purchase of electoral bonds ranging from denominations of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 crore since April 12, 2019. The comprehensive data sheds light on transactions made by both entities and individuals, providing transparency in political funding.

Among the recipients of funds through electoral bonds are prominent political parties including the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, and others. The disclosure encompasses a wide spectrum of political affiliations, offering insights into the financial dynamics of the Indian political landscape.

The State Bank of India, the authorized issuer of electoral bonds, has issued bonds amounting to a staggering Rs 16,518 crore across 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018. However, this landmark initiative faced a setback as the Supreme Court recently deemed the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional, leading to its scrapping.

In its verdict, the apex court mandated the disclosure of donors, the amount donated, and the recipients, thereby emphasizing transparency and accountability in political financing. Despite the SBI's plea for an extended deadline until June 30, the Supreme Court insisted on an immediate submission of all pertinent details to the Election Commission by the close of working hours on March 12.