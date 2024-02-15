The Election Commission (EC) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide 3,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), amounting to 3.4 lakh paramilitary personnel, for phased deployment during the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

The request, which was communicated on February 13, also included a plea to the Chairman of the Railway Board for sufficient rolling stocks with necessary facilities for the mobilisation and movement of forces for election duties.

The communication also revealed plans for the deployment of up to 920 companies of CAPFs in West Bengal, followed by 635 companies in J&K, 360 companies in Chhattisgarh, 295 companies in Bihar, 252 companies in Uttar Pradesh, and 250 companies each in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

Other states expecting significant CAPF deployment include Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura.

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