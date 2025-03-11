The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited national and state political parties to submit their suggestions on unresolved electoral matters by April 30, 2025. The initiative aims to address issues that remain unresolved at the levels of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

In an official communication to political parties, the Commission also proposed direct interactions with party presidents and senior leaders to further refine electoral processes within the existing legal framework.

The letter referenced a recent ECI conference, where Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed CEOs, DEOs, and EROs across all States and Union Territories to engage regularly with political parties. He emphasized the need to resolve concerns raised in such meetings strictly within the legal framework and mandated that an action-taken report be submitted to the Commission by March 31, 2025.

The ECI also encouraged political parties to proactively utilize this decentralized engagement mechanism to address electoral concerns more effectively. The Commission underscored that political parties are among 28 key stakeholders identified within the constitutional and statutory framework governing elections in India.