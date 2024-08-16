The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections across several states today. The announcement, slated for 3 pm, is expected to include details for polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, with potential dates for Jammu and Kashmir also on the agenda.

The assembly terms for Maharashtra and Haryana are set to expire on November 3 and November 26, respectively, while Jharkhand’s term will conclude in January 2025. As such, the elections in these states are anticipated to be held within the next five months.

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been without an elected legislative assembly since 2018, is also a focal point of today’s announcement. The Supreme Court has directed that elections be held by September 30, and the ECI has expressed its commitment to fulfilling this mandate. The region has been under the administration of the Lieutenant Governor following the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into two Union Territories in 2019.

The ECI's press conference will outline the stages of the electoral process, including nomination periods, polling dates, and result declarations. The Commission has recently conducted site visits in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess election readiness but has yet to visit Maharashtra.