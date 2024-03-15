The Election Commission is set to reveal the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and several state assemblies on March 16. This eagerly anticipated announcement will take place during a press conference scheduled for 3 pm at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

According to the Election Commission, the press conference will be live-streamed on various social media platforms of the poll body. Furthermore, as soon as the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced.

This announcement signifies a crucial step in the electoral process, as citizens await the official timeline for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls.