Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha Election schedule on March 16
The Election Commission is set to declare the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and several state assemblies on March 16 at 3pm. The announcement will be made at a press conference in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Advertisement
Election Commission, Lok Sabha elections, election schedule, Vigyan Bhawan, Model Code of Conduct, state assembly polls
The Election Commission is set to reveal the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and several state assemblies on March 16. This eagerly anticipated announcement will take place during a press conference scheduled for 3 pm at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
According to the Election Commission, the press conference will be live-streamed on various social media platforms of the poll body. Furthermore, as soon as the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced.
This announcement signifies a crucial step in the electoral process, as citizens await the official timeline for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today