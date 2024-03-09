In a shock move weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. With Goel’s resignation, there are now two vacancies in the poll panel.

The Election Commission of India already had a vacancy and will now be left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

His tenure was till 2027.



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Goel is a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer. He had assumed office as an Election Commissioner in November 2022.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an independent electoral watchdog, had challenged his appointment before the Supreme Court