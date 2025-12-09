Rijiju accuses opposition of spreading “wrong narrative” on election processes ahead of reform debate

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on December 9, accused opposition parties of spreading a “wrong narrative” about the country’s election processes, asserting that the government will use the upcoming debate in Parliament to counter misinformation and restore public confidence.

Speaking to reporters after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Rijiju said, “Today, Lok Sabha will discuss election reform. The opposition will speak, and the government will also clear the delusion that has been created. We will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people’s trust and their participation in election processes.”

Addressing criticism over the timing of the Vande Mataram debate in Parliament, the minister rejected suggestions that it was linked to the upcoming West Bengal elections. He said the discussion was being held to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

“Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide that date? We don’t set dates for historical events, we celebrate them,” Rijiju said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would initiate the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju also commented on the ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions, which have caused significant inconvenience to passengers across major airports due to delays and cancellations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need for reforms aimed at improving public services and ensuring better governance.

The debate on election reforms is expected to see sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition, with the government preparing to defend the integrity of the electoral system and justify the timing of recent parliamentary discussions.