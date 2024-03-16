In a significant announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday, it was confirmed that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held subsequent to the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

During a press conference, Kumar asserted, “EC stands committed to holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon after LS elections,” addressing the media on Saturday.

The decision comes amidst widespread anticipation for elections in the Union territory, which has not seen assembly elections since 2014.

Responding to queries regarding the timing of the assembly elections, Kumar cited logistical challenges, particularly in providing adequate security forces to every candidate amidst nationwide electoral processes.

He elaborated that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act underwent an amendment in December 2023 following a delimitation exercise, setting the groundwork for the Election Commission's timeline.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed in 2019. There was a provision for 107 seats, 24 of which were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Then the delimitation commission came and there was a change in the seats.... The reorganisation Act and delimitation were not in sync. That happened in December 2023. So our meter started running from December 2023," Kumar explained.

Acknowledging the desire of all parties in Jammu and Kashmir for simultaneous assembly and parliamentary elections, Kumar emphasized that the logistical demands of such an endeavor were insurmountable at present.

In lieu of the assembly elections, the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir, with polling scheduled on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Additionally, Ladakh will go to polls on May 20.

The constituency-wise polling schedule for Jammu and Kashmir was also disclosed, with Udhampur and Jammu voting on April 19 and 26 respectively, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13, and Baramulla on May 20. The counting of votes for these elections is slated for June 4.