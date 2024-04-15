Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's stance on investments, emphasizing the importance of local involvement in manufacturing processes.

In an interview with ANI ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi highlighted the need for investments to resonate with India's values and provide employment opportunities to its citizens.

PM Modi's remarks came in response to queries about Elon Musk's interest in India, particularly in Tesla and Starlink's potential entry into the country. "Paisa kisi ka bhi ho, paseena mere desh ka lagna chahiye," stated PM Modi, emphasizing that investments should reflect the hard work of Indian citizens and carry the essence of the nation's culture.

Regarding Elon Musk's appreciation for India, PM Modi clarified that Musk is a supporter of India as a whole, not just Modi. The Prime Minister recalled his interactions with Musk during a visit to the Tesla factory in 2015 and their recent meeting in the US in 2023, leading to Musk's upcoming visit to India.

Elon Musk's visit to India, as hinted in his posts on X, is anticipated to involve significant investment plans, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Musk had previously expressed his interest in providing Tesla electric vehicles in India, aligning with India's growing focus on EVs.

PM Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in the EV domain, citing a significant increase in sales from 2,000 units in 2014-15 to 12 lakh units in 2023-24. This growth is attributed to various factors, including government incentives, infrastructure development, and increasing consumer interest.

The new EV policy in India has further incentivized manufacturers to invest in the country, with requirements for domestic value addition and localization. States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have extended land offers to Tesla for setting up manufacturing plants, signaling a significant stride in India's electric mobility landscape.

PM Modi's stance on investments reflects India's drive to enhance local manufacturing capabilities and promote technological transfer. As India continues to attract global investments, particularly in emerging sectors like EVs, PM Modi's emphasis on India's essence in investments underscores the nation's commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.