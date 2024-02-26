The audio and video calling capabilities of Elon Musk's X are now available to anybody without a premium membership. The functionality was formerly exclusive to premium subscribers. The change was made when X, formerly known as Twitter Blue, progressively made these communication channels available to a larger group of people.



An important change in accessibility for the app's calling features was announced by X developer Enrique Barragan on the platform. It was previously only possible for members who paid to access these services, but now anybody may use the app to make voice and video conversations.

”we’re slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non premium users, try it out! now you can also choose allow calls from everyone,” he wrote.

Last year, X introduced audio and video calling for iOS users, initially limiting the feature to premium subscribers. This step aligned with Elon Musk's vision of X evolving into an all-encompassing application.

The calling feature was made available to Android users earlier this year, but it was still only available to premium members. Elon Musk made reference to a more widespread release by the end of January while reiterating the company's dedication to testing the functionality thoroughly before making it available to all consumers.



All accounts may now make and receive calls, according to the X support website. This is a big change from the prior restriction that only applied to premium members. There's a catch, though: in order for the function to work, both people must communicate via direct messaging at least once.

X is adding the ability to accept calls from anybody on the app in addition to permitting calls for all users. Users are able to change the settings so that they may either accept calls from anybody on the site or only from users they follow.



This step towards inclusion is a reflection of X's continuous attempts to improve user experience and increase its audience. X wants to encourage more interaction and conversation among its user base by making audio and video calling more accessible to everyone. It's unclear what additional cutting-edge features Elon Musk and his colleagues have in store for X users as the platform develops.