Embassy of India issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel

The Embassy of India, Tel Aviv has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.



In the advisory, the embassy asked all Indian citizens to remain vigilant at all times and strictly follow the safety guidelines and instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.



Indian nationals have been advised to stay close to designated shelters and identify the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or workplace. The embassy also recommended avoiding all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.



Citizens were urged to regularly monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts. Updated safety instructions can be accessed on the official website of Israel’s Home Front Command.



In case of emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv through its 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in



The embassy stated that it remains in close contact with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.